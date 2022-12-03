Dr. Christopher Hummel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hummel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hummel, DO
Dr. Christopher Hummel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Spectrum Health Medical Group Gynecology Oncology145 Michigan St NE Ste 6300, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hummel is excellent. He explains thing well, takes time to allow for questions. Would highly recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1396985206
Dr. Hummel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hummel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hummel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hummel has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hummel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hummel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hummel.
