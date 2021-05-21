Dr. Christopher Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hughes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 210, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 548-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hughes is such a professional, caring and very knowledgeable I have the most respect for him , I feel a different woman since I had my procedure thanks much.
About Dr. Christopher Hughes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1376704353
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
