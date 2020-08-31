Overview

Dr. Christopher Hughes, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Hughes works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates, PC in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.