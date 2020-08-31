See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Dr. Christopher Hughes, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Hughes, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Hughes works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates, PC in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates
    21000 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 112, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 772-5550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chest X-Ray Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 31, 2020
    A most compassionate and caring professional. Dr. Hughes cared from my husband and did everything to improve his lung function. I have been a patient of Dr. Hughe's for many years and have always been treated with respect and kindness ... staff and physician.
    Dorothy Bade — Aug 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Hughes, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Hughes, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194740936
    Education & Certifications

    • Wayne U/Henry Ford Hosp
    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hughes works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates, PC in Saint Clair Shores, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hughes’s profile.

    Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Wheezing, Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.