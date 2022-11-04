Overview

Dr. Christopher Hudson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.



Dr. Hudson works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Fremont in Fremont, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.