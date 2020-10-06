Overview

Dr. Christopher Hudson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Hudson works at Carolinaeast Heart Center in New Bern, NC with other offices in Pollocksville, NC and Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.