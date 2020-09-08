Dr. Christopher Howson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Howson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Howson, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Pain Management, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area and Door County Medical Center.
Dr. Howson works at
Locations
Aurora BayCare Medical Center2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8377
Aurora BayCare Health Center in Kaukauna - BayCare Clinic Pain & Rehab Medicine1500 Arbor Way, Kaukauna, WI 54130 Directions (920) 288-8377
Aurora Bay Area Health Center in Marinette4061 Old Peshtigo Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (920) 288-8377Tuesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area
- Door County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Howson took his time and really was able to explain all of my options. He was compassionate about my pain and took time to hear me out.
About Dr. Christopher Howson, MD
- Pain Management
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1508129826
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Wisconsin, Pain Medicine
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Anesthesiology
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howson accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howson works at
Dr. Howson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Howson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howson.
