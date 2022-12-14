Overview

Dr. Christopher Hoshino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Ca San Diego Med Ctr and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Saint Francis Medical Center, St. Mary Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Hoshino works at University Eye Care Physicians in Torrance, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.