Dr. Christopher Homsy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Homsy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Homsy works at
Locations
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5600WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
In the Spring of 2021, I had my first meeting with Dr Homsy. In that meeting we sat and reviewed all the areas of my body which I had concerns about as a result of a 150 lbs weight loss. Dr Homsy made me feel comfortable when I was reviewing results I wanted to achieve with reconstructive surgery. He showed me what I had presented to him and other options. He explained the process thoroughly to achieve the desired outcome along with the recuperation process. He stayed in touch with me while I was at home recuperating. Dr Homsy has a warm and engaging personality which makes him very easy to speak with. Since that first appointment, Dr Homsy has performed three major procedures on my body. Each of these procedures has given me results beyond my expectations. To this day, I am still in awe when I look in the mirror and see my new body and the work Dr. Homsy performed to achieve these results.
About Dr. Christopher Homsy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Homsy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homsy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Homsy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Homsy works at
Dr. Homsy speaks Arabic and French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Homsy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homsy.
