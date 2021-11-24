Dr. Christopher Holden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Holden, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Holden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL.
Locations
Orthopaedic Trauma Service1921 Waldemere St Ste 504, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8525
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Holden is a skilled, caring physician. He takes time to answer your questions and educates you along the way. His work is excellent and I trust his opinions.
About Dr. Christopher Holden, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Holden has seen patients for Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Holden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.