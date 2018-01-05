Dr. Christopher Hoimes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hoimes, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hoimes, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Hoimes works at
Locations
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3951Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Cancer Center Duhs20 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 681-8602
- 3 333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 535-1833
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoimes is a good doctor. You will get top level care. However - he is impatient - does not like to answer patient questions. He is defensive when questioned. We weren't questioning his choices - just trying to understand why. Sometimes understanding the why - helps the patient and caregiver to better understand and accept.
About Dr. Christopher Hoimes, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Medical Oncology
