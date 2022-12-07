Overview

Dr. Christopher Hirose, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baker City, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hirose works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Baker City, OR with other offices in Nampa, ID and Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.