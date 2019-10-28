Dr. Christopher Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hill, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Three Rivers Hospital.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Associates - Nashville2801 Charlotte Ave # 100, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 703-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Three Rivers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- POMCO Group
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The office is definitely inadequate! I am sick of waiting so long~2-4 hours to see the dr!!! Dr Hill is great, but the waiting is so disgusting!
About Dr. Christopher Hill, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1366429813
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- University Of Pittsburgh
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
