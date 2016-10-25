Dr. Christopher Higuchi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higuchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Higuchi, DDS
Dr. Christopher Higuchi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Conifer, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Conifer Office27132 Main St Unit 200, Conifer, CO 80433 Directions (303) 927-0740
Highlands Ranch Office200 Plaza Dr Ste 110, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 847-4498
Dr. Higuchi is thorough and gives you all the facts. I have always felt secure in his confidence and skill.
- Dentistry
- English
- Queens Hospital Center|University of Iowa
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
