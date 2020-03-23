Overview

Dr. Christopher Highfill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Highfill works at Northern Virginia Orthopaedic Specialists in Manassas, VA with other offices in Haymarket, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.