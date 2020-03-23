Dr. Christopher Highfill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Highfill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Highfill, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Highfill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Highfill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northern Virginia Orthopaedic Specialists8644 Sudley Rd Ste 308, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 334-5401
-
2
Heathcote Health Center15195 Heathcote Blvd Ste 334, Haymarket, VA 20169 Directions (703) 369-9070
Hospital Affiliations
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Highfill?
My husband had surgery to fuse his ankle. Dr. Highfill is an excellent, caring surgeon. My husband has phobia to needles, he listened and accommodated his phobia. He spent time with us after the surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Highfill, he listens to his patients and is thorough and an excellent surgeon. I can’t believe the negative comments, he’s honest and trustworthy!
About Dr. Christopher Highfill, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790778389
Education & Certifications
- Foot and Ankle Surgery, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD USA
- Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Orthopedic Surgery Shands Jacksonville Med Ctr, General Surgery
- University Fla Health Scis
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Highfill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Highfill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Highfill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Highfill works at
Dr. Highfill has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Highfill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Highfill speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Highfill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Highfill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Highfill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Highfill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.