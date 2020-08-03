Overview

Dr. Christopher Higgins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Northeastern Health System, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Higgins works at Internal Medicine in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.