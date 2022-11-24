Dr. Christopher Hess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hess, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hess, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Hess works at
Locations
Hess Plastic Surgery PC3930 Pender Dr Ste 120, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 752-6608
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Ratings & Reviews
Had my surgery yesterday 09/26/2022 All I can is wow , Dr.Hess is amazing at his job! Had a tummy tuck and liposuction and he gave me the hourglass shape I have always wanted! After 2 sections and working out so much, I could not achieve the body of my dreams just with exercise alone! It has only been less than 36 hrs and I feel great and look great! I know it will only look so much better with time as the swelling goes down . I'm so grateful for doing this surgery as, it's all I have ever wanted and even more. Love my new body ?? forever grateful for finding the best surgeon and blessing me with my new body! Thank you so much Dr.Hess!
About Dr. Christopher Hess, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hess has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hess works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.
