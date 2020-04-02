See All Hand Surgeons in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Christopher Hersh, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christopher Hersh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dr. Hersh works at The Hand Center in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Hand Center
    6160 Kempsville Cir, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 461-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 02, 2020
    Dr Hersh is awesome. He became my favorite doctor after telling me he believed me (with regards to all the medical issues I've been through). He helped me with my RA pain, and also referred me to another doctor for something unrelated, that he noticed and was concerned about. He's very charming and professional.
    JEANNIE M LAVERTY — Apr 02, 2020
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053375238
    • The Hand Center At San Antonio Uthscsa
    • San Antonio
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • Duke University
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Christopher Hersh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hersh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hersh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hersh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hersh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hersh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hersh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hersh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hersh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hersh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

