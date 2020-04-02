Dr. Christopher Hersh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hersh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hersh, MD
Dr. Christopher Hersh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
The Hand Center6160 Kempsville Cir, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-8300
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Dr Hersh is awesome. He became my favorite doctor after telling me he believed me (with regards to all the medical issues I've been through). He helped me with my RA pain, and also referred me to another doctor for something unrelated, that he noticed and was concerned about. He's very charming and professional.
- The Hand Center At San Antonio Uthscsa
- San Antonio
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Duke University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
