Overview

Dr. Christopher Henry, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in Pearland, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX, Houston, TX, Lufkin, TX, Katy, TX and Brenham, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Endophthalmitis and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.