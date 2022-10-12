Overview

Dr. Christopher Henry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Jefferson Endocrinology Associates in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

