Dr. Christopher Henry, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Henry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson GI Associates225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional yet down to earth. Explains what the situation is and what steps we are going to take to take care of the problem. I recommend Dr Henry to everyone who needs a gi Dr as I have the utmost faith and trust in him.
About Dr. Christopher Henry, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
262 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
