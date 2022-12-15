Dr. Christopher Henley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Henley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Henley, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Health Physicians Specialty Hospital, Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Henley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ozark Orthopaedics3317 N Wimberly Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-2752
-
2
Ozark Orthopaedics1800 Se Moberly Ln, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 715-6600
-
3
Washington Regional Medical Center3215 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-2752
-
4
Northwest Health Physicians' Specialty Hospital3873 N Parkview Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 571-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health Physicians Specialty Hospital
- Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henley?
After my automobile accident, I broke my right index finger in three places (my finger was snapped sideways). Dr. Henley was instantly able to get me in and perform surgery to put pins in, and realign my finger in no time. Dr. Henley waste no time and gets straight to the point. His surgery work was great and allowed me to heal very quickly!!
About Dr. Christopher Henley, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1023031168
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- Indiana University Orthopaedic Surgery
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Arkansas
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henley works at
Dr. Henley has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Henley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.