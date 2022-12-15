See All Hand Surgeons in Fayetteville, AR
Dr. Christopher Henley, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Health Physicians Specialty Hospital, Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville and Washington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Henley works at Ozark Orthopaedics in Fayetteville, AR with other offices in Bentonville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ozark Orthopaedics
    3317 N Wimberly Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 521-2752
  2. 2
    Ozark Orthopaedics
    1800 Se Moberly Ln, Bentonville, AR 72712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 715-6600
  3. 3
    Washington Regional Medical Center
    3215 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 521-2752
  4. 4
    Northwest Health Physicians' Specialty Hospital
    3873 N Parkview Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 571-7070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Health Physicians Specialty Hospital
  • Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville
  • Washington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritic Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Christopher Henley, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023031168
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana Hand Center
    • Indiana University Orthopaedic Surgery
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • University of Arkansas
    • Hand Surgery
