Overview

Dr. Christopher Henley, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Health Physicians Specialty Hospital, Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Henley works at Ozark Orthopaedics in Fayetteville, AR with other offices in Bentonville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.