Dr. Christopher Healy, DO

Orthopedics
4 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Healy, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Bend, OR. They graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.

Dr. Healy works at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research
    2200 NE Neff Rd Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-3344
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Center Redmond
    333 NW Larch Ave, Redmond, OR 97756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-3344
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    The Center Shevlin Health & Wellness Clinic
    2245 NW Shevlin Park Rd, Bend, OR 97703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-3344
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Charles Bend
  • St. Charles Redmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Majoris Health Systems
    • Medicaid
    • Moda Health
    • Oregon Health Plan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 03, 2022
    He is very knowledgeable and a good surgeon.
    Marilyn Jo McLeod — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Healy, DO

    • Orthopedics
    • English
    • 1356784847
    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook University
    • Hofstra Northwell Health School of Medicine
    • Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • The University of Vermont
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Healy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Healy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Healy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Healy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Healy has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Healy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Healy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Healy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Healy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

