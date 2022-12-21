Overview

Dr. Christopher Hayes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Hayes works at INTEGRIS Health Edmond in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.