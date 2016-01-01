Overview

Dr. Christopher Hawk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Hawk works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches - Cardiology in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Patent Ductus Arteriosus and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.