Dr. Christopher Haupert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Iowa City.



Dr. Haupert works at Iowa Retina Consultants in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Mason City, IA, Creston, IA and Carroll, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.