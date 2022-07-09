Dr. Christopher Haupert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haupert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Haupert, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Haupert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Iowa City.
Locations
Iowa Retina Consultants PC1501 50th St Ste 133, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 222-6400
North Iowa Eye Clinic PC3121 4th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401 Directions (641) 423-8861
Family Vision Center807 N Sumner Ave, Creston, IA 50801 Directions (515) 222-6400
St Anthony Eye Clinic405 S Clark St Ste 100, Carroll, IA 51401 Directions (712) 792-8255
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Iowa City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I am very glad I landed in Dr. Haupert's care. I've been dealing with a vitreous hemorrhage for quite some time and he has been kind, patient, and professional through every step of the process. He took the time to explain the situation and treatment options to me, not in any condescending way, but in a caring, thorough manner. Even though it was a scary thing for me to have surgery on my eye, I knew I was in good hands. My vision is great now and I am very grateful for the care I received. Thank you!
About Dr. Christopher Haupert, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Duke Univ
- Emory University Hospital
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haupert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haupert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haupert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haupert has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haupert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haupert speaks German.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Haupert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haupert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haupert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haupert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.