Dr. Christopher Hasty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hasty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Martin General Hospital, Nash General Hospital, Unc Lenoir Health Care, Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital, Vidant Edgecombe Hospital, Vidant Medical Center and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Orthopaedics East810 WH SMITH BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 757-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSunday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Martin General Hospital
- Nash General Hospital
- Unc Lenoir Health Care
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Vidant Edgecombe Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient if Dr. Hasty since 2009 and he is very caring physician.
About Dr. Christopher Hasty, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1730173246
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic
- University of Tennessee - Campbell Clinic
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasty has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.