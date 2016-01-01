See All Pediatricians in Niles, MI
Dr. Christopher Harvey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Harvey, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Harvey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Niles, MI. 

Dr. Harvey works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Medical Clinic
    2002 S 11th St, Niles, MI 49120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Circumcision
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • North America Administrators (NAA)
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Priority Health
    • Starmark
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Harvey?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Harvey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Harvey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Harvey to family and friends

    Dr. Harvey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Harvey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Harvey, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Harvey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265460489
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Harvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harvey works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, MI. View the full address on Dr. Harvey’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Harvey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.