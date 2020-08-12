Dr. Christopher Hartman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hartman, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hartman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
St Vincents Catholic Mc Hha Chha9525 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (516) 734-8500
Lynn Ang10201 66th Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (844) 727-5795
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology and Internal Medicine At Whitestone15055 14th Ave Fl 2, Whitestone, NY 11357 Directions (718) 559-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hartman is an amazing Doctor. He is so compassionate, patient and thorough. He really listens and doesn’t rush through just to get to the next appointment. He even called himself to let me know the results of basic labs just 2 days after the appointment. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Christopher Hartman, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.