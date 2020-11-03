Overview

Dr. Christopher Harris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at CHRISTOPHER ELLIOTT HARRIS MD in Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.