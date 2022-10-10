Overview

Dr. Christopher Harrington, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Harrington works at Chris Harrington MD in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.