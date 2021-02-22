Overview

Dr. Christopher Harrigan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salida, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center and Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Harrigan works at Salida Dermatology in Salida, CO with other offices in Canon City, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Overactive Bladder, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.