Dr. Christopher Harner, MD
Dr. Christopher Harner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
Dr. Harner works at
UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery6400 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-6170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital
Dr. Harner is exceptionally knowledgeable and will take the time to help you understand everything when you ask the questions.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
