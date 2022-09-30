Overview

Dr. Christopher Harmon, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Vestavia Hls, AL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Harmon works at Surgical Dermatology Group in Vestavia Hls, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL and Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.