Dr. Christopher Harmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Harmon, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Harmon, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Vestavia Hls, AL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Harmon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surgical Dermatology Group1940 Stonegate Dr Ste 130, Vestavia Hls, AL 35242 Directions (205) 977-9876Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 4810 Whitesport Cir SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (205) 977-9876
-
3
Surgical Dermatology Group7300 Halcyon Summit Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (205) 977-9876Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harmon?
I came in to have a carcinoma spot removed from my cheek.
About Dr. Christopher Harmon, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1497791628
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Procedural Dermatology Felloship - Total Skin & Beauty Dermatology Center, BIRMINGHAM, AL
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harmon works at
Dr. Harmon has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.