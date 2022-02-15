Dr. Christopher Hargett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hargett, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hargett, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pikeville Kentucky College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Hargett works at
Locations
Neurospine Center102 Doctors Dr, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-8804
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hargett saved my life!! Was in terrible pain almost unbearable. Since he operated on my back I have been pain free for over a year.
About Dr. Christopher Hargett, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1922243682
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Bromenn Medical Center
- University Of Pikeville Kentucky College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hargett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hargett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hargett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hargett works at
Dr. Hargett has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hargett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.