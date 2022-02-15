Overview

Dr. Christopher Hargett, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pikeville Kentucky College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Hargett works at Dothan Eyecare in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.