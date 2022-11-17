Overview

Dr. Christopher Happ, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center, Lake Granbury Medical Center and Palo Pinto General Hospital.



Dr. Happ works at Trinity Foot & Ankle Specialists in Weatherford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.