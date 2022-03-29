Overview

Dr. Christopher Hanssen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Hanssen works at Anne Wang-gomez MD PA in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.