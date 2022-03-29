Dr. Christopher Hanssen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanssen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hanssen, MD
Dr. Christopher Hanssen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Locations
Anne Wang-gomez MD PA403 W Campbell Rd Ste 102, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (469) 298-3640
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Amazing surgeon! Extremely knowledgeable , great bedside manner, thoroughly reviewed my case. Surgery went excellent! Fractured, dislocated, shattered wrist,is now healing perfectly straight w/ minimal pain, just 10 days out from surgery. Highly recommend! Wonderful, friendly, helpful staff!
About Dr. Christopher Hanssen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanssen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanssen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanssen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanssen has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanssen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanssen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanssen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanssen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanssen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.