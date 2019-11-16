See All Dermatologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Christopher Hansen, MD

Dermatology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Hansen, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Hansen works at Univ Utah Hlth Gastroenterology in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Utah Health
    50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 (801) 581-2955
  2. 2
    University of Utah Midvalley Dermatology
    243 E 6100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 (801) 581-2955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipomas
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Lipomas
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Hair Loss
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne Surgery
Birthmark
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigus
Plantar Wart
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 16, 2019
    He is the Best, I've never had to wait in the office past my appointment time and his office is nice and roomy beautiful view and I am so impressed with him and his knowledge I have recommended him to a lot of people including my family.
    Nancy Taylor — Nov 16, 2019
    Dermatology
    English
    1114077849
    UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Dermatology
