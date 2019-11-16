Dr. Christopher Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hansen, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hansen, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Locations
University of Utah Health50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-2955
University of Utah Midvalley Dermatology243 E 6100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 581-2955
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the Best, I’ve never had to wait in the office past my appointment time and his office is nice and roomy beautiful view and I am so impressed with him and his knowledge I have recommended him to a lot of people including my family.
About Dr. Christopher Hansen, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1114077849
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Lipomas, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.