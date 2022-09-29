Dr. Christopher Hanosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hanosh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hanosh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Dr. Hanosh works at
Locations
Infect Disease & Internal Med Assoc PA500 Walter St NE Ste 104, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 727-4430
Southwest Medical Associates LLC6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-2727Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Superb doctor who cares about the whole patient. He's very compassionate and knowledgeable. He has done both of my knee replacements. The last one in 2019 was done at 8am. At 2pm the therapist took me on a walk around the floor. I faithfully did the physical therapy he ordered and driving 3 weeks post surgery. He is one of the best doctors I have ever seen.
About Dr. Christopher Hanosh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922065119
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanosh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanosh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanosh has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanosh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanosh speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.