Dr. Christopher Hankins, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hankins, MD is a Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in Sweeny, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and Sweeny Community Hospital.
Locations
Sweeny Office303 N McKinney St Ste E, Sweeny, TX 77480 Directions (713) 370-4433
Pearland Premier Plastic Surgery, Pearland, TX2813 Smith Ranch Rd # 200, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 370-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Sweeny Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I actually met Dr Hankins in the ER at a small hospital in Pearland, Tx. I had two fingers almost severed by an accident a few hours earlier. Dr Hankins proved to be my angel that day and as luck has it, he immediately took over my care and had me in the OR in just a matter of a few hours. I think because I spent my life in healthcare I had pretty much decided my “almost severed” figures would simply be removed. WRONG.... Over the course of several weeks my hand continued to heal..I wish I could show a before and after photo as it would show the amazing quality of his “plastic surgery hand skills”. He attached blood vessels, tiny hand bones, nerves etc and now, a few months later, I have full use of these fingers. His skill is beyond impressive. A short story about his character. This is during the Covid time. A friend brought me a homemade dinner and Dr Hawkins heard I was waiting for it. He actually walked down stairs, got my food and brought it to me. ??you.
About Dr. Christopher Hankins, MD
- Craniofacial Surgery
- English
- 1336201789
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Anatomic Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hankins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hankins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hankins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hankins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hankins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hankins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hankins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.