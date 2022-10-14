Overview

Dr. Christopher Hamilton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Kern Valley Healthcare District.



Dr. Hamilton works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.