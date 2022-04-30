Dr. Christopher Hamill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hamill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hamill, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Hamill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amherst Health Center4949 Harlem Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 204-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamill?
I was told the surgery went well. I had a rough time in the hospital with pain when having to get up to walk for PT. At home I have had severe pain at time in the lower right side and going down my leg. At times I couldn't walk 3 ft due to the spasms in my back. I went in to see him prior to 1st visit and was told to stand up straight when standing up and didn't give me a solution for the side/leg pain. Then was told to come back in 2 months. With such an extensive surgery you would think you would be seen prior to that especially when I will be taking a plane trip to my son's graduation and then a wedding 2 wks later. The visit is after both of these events. The PA has been very patient with me trying to solve the problems over the phone. I also have not been able to see the xrays after the surgery. When I had my shoulder replaced, I was shown it on the 1st post op visit. When you are still up half the night with pain, it makes me think I was wrong in having this surgery.
About Dr. Christopher Hamill, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164495446
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine, Barnes Hospital-Spine Fellowship
- State University of New York at Buffalo - Orthopaedic Surgery
- State University of New York at Buffalo - General Surgery
- The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo
- Colgate University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamill works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.