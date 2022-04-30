Overview

Dr. Christopher Hamill, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Hamill works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.