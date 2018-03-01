Dr. Hamerski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Hamerski, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hamerski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Novato Community Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Pancreatitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1101 Van Ness Ave Rm 3158, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-1151
Kfh San Francisco Laboratory2425 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 833-9989
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Novato Community Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Hamerski was the Dr who cared for my 88 yr old mother when she needed a very large mass removed. He was incredible and got every bit of it out. She had a 3-month follow-up where he did a little clean-up, and again she did perfectly and experienced ZERO pain or bleeding afterward. He is very kind, and his bed-side manner is excellent. He gave a very detailed explanation of everything before discharge. HIGHLY recommend!!
About Dr. Christopher Hamerski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1205033420
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Gastroenterology
