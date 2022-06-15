Overview

Dr. Christopher Halphen, DO is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIVERSITY OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Greenwood County Hospital and Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Halphen works at Dubin Breast Center in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.