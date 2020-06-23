Dr. Christopher Hajnosz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hajnosz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hajnosz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hajnosz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 995 Greentree Rd Ste 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 563-1440
Valley Medical Facilities Inc25 Heckel Rd, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 777-6161
Wound Care Ctr OH Valley Hosp500 Pine Hollow Rd, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 250-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hajnosz went above and beyond to calm my very nervous daughter before treating her infected ingrown toenail. He was very kind, calming, and knowledgeable. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Christopher Hajnosz, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1134398134
