Overview

Dr. Christopher Hajnik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Hajnik works at Excel Spine Center in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.