Dr. Christopher Hagenstad, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Duluth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Hagenstad works at Center For Cancer Care in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.