Dr. Christopher Hagenstad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hagenstad, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Duluth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Hagenstad works at
Locations
Center For Cancer Care3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 480, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 623-6433
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Duluth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I took my mother for her first visit in ATL to Dr. Hagenstad and he has inspected her file before our arrival, he welcomed us well, he was very professional, he analyzed her full status, good listener, took note, ready to coordinate with her previous out of state doctor.. I believe that God is the ultimate healer, but I felt fully relieved living her with his treatment regiment . I fully recommend him..
About Dr. Christopher Hagenstad, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1659460244
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagenstad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagenstad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagenstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagenstad works at
Dr. Hagenstad has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagenstad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagenstad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagenstad.
