Dr. Christopher Haas, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Haas, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Haas works at
Locations
Lameh Fananapazir MD PA12502 Willowbrook Rd Ste 420, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-8740
- 2 12500 Willowbrook Rd # 330, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-8740
Hospital Affiliations
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CSX Railroad
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to .very caring in me as a patient.
About Dr. Christopher Haas, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1093786436
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Arizona State University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
