Overview

Dr. Christopher Haas, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Haas works at Lameh Fananapazir, MD PA in Cumberland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.