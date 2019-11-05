Overview

Dr. Christopher Ha, MD is a Dermatologist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Ha works at Roseville Dermatology in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.