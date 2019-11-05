Dr. Christopher Ha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ha, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Ha, MD is a Dermatologist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Integrated Dermatology of Roseville PC1412 Blue Oaks Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747 Directions (916) 784-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ha has been my dermatologist for six years, and my experience with him has been outstanding in every way.
About Dr. Christopher Ha, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ha accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ha has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ha speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.