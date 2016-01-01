Overview

Dr. Christopher Guarisco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Guarisco works at Ochsner Health Center - Jefferson Place in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.