Dr. Christopher Greer, DO

Ophthalmology
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Greer, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.

Dr. Greer works at Cooper Clinic PA in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Cataract Removal Surgery and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cooper Clinic PA
    6801 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 274-4400
    Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
    7301 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 484-7545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Fort Smith

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Cataract Removal Surgery
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Visual Field Defects
Cataract Removal Surgery
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Visual Field Defects
Cataract Removal Surgery
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blindness
Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Keratitis
Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blepharorrhaphy
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Treatment
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Foreign Body in Eye
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma
Heterophoria
Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Hemorrhage
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertical Heterophoria
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 06, 2019
    Dr Greer is very thorough and gives great instructions and listens. He even calls to check on you the night of the surgery at your home. How many doctors do that? A very good surgeon!
    Bartley in Fort Smith, AR — Feb 06, 2019
    About Dr. Christopher Greer, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457379083
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Greer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greer has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Cataract Removal Surgery and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

