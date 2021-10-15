Dr. Christopher Green, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Green, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Green, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Green works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Surgeons of Oklahoma Pllc13100 N Western Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 418-4500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Aspen Womens Center Pllc13900 Quailbrook Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 418-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
Dr. Christopher Green is by far the best foot and ankle surgeon. He is thorough in explaining what to expect and prepare for during and after surgery. He is the only person I will ever trust if I were to need another foot surgery. His compassion for patients and their well-being is why I will only use him for podiatry medical issues.
About Dr. Christopher Green, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1831357417
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- University Of Central Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.